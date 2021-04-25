Three people injured in Kieini morning fire

Three people are nursing serious injuries at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital after a fierce fire broke out at Kiawara Shopping Centre in Kieni.

They were part of a group that was trying to salvage some of their property when a gas cylinder exploded.

Fire engines from Nyeri County government at Kiawara Shopping Centre where fire destroyed business premises on April 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

A residential plot was reduced to ashes in the inferno on Sunday Morning, leaving tens of families homeless. Property of unknown value was destroyed in the fire that was believed to have started in one of the residential houses before spreading to the commercial houses.

Kieni West Sub-County Police Commander Ahmed Abdi said there were no casualties but three people had been taken to hospital after they sustained injuries.

“The fire started at around 11 am and today being a Sunday, most of the people were in church. One of the shops had stocks of goods including slippers, gumboots, mattresses and gas cylinders which accelerated the fire,” he said.

According to residents, the fire started when a child in one of the houses attempted to light a jiko. The fire is said to have caught curtains before quickly spreading in the wooden house.

“It was very windy in the morning so the fire quickly spread to the other houses and commercial buildings,” Gerald Kun’gu, a resident said.

Some of the houses that were razed down at Kiawara trading centre in Nyeri on April 25, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The residents said the county’s fire department took more than 40 minutes to arrive at the scene.

“We started hearing explosions of the gas cylinders…the fire was so big we could not control it. When the fire engines finally arrived, some people started stoning them but the area OCPD came in and calmed the situation and they were allowed to extinguish the inferno,” he said.

They reported that at one point, the fire engine ran out of water and they had to wait for another one to come from Nyeri Town.