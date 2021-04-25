Three people injured in Kieini morning fire

Kiawara Trading Centre

Gas cylinders outside one of the shops that was destroyed by a fire at Kiawara Trading Centre in Nyeri County on April 25, 2021. Three people were injured in the incident.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

Three people are nursing serious injuries at the Nyeri County Referral Hospital after a fierce fire broke out at Kiawara Shopping Centre in Kieni.

