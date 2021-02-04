Three killed in Karatina road crash

Three people died on the spot in road crash involving two vehicles in Kirigu near Karatina town on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The 3pm crash caused a traffic snarl up along the busy Karatina–Nairobi road.

A witness, Mr Michael Murimi, said he saw a man crossing the road and one of the vehicles swerved to avoid hitting him.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Karatina Level Four Hospital mortuary.