ghana civil servants
Shutterstock

Nyeri

Prime

The agonising search for missing men

By  Nicholas Komu

“The hardest part is not knowing where my son is. Or if he is dead or alive. If I was looking at his grave today, I probably would have already made peace with it. But now I cannot have peace,” Ms Helen Warimu says.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.