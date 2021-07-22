Teacher charged with indecent assault of schoolgirls

The court heard that the suspect summoned the girls during preps and touched them indecently.

Photo credit: File

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

A former teacher at Ndima Kanini Academy in Mathira East, Nyeri County has been arraigned on allegations of sexually molesting several female students at the school about two years ago.

