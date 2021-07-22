Teacher charged with indecent assault of schoolgirls

A former teacher at Ndima Kanini Academy in Mathira East, Nyeri County has been arraigned on allegations of sexually molesting several female students at the school about two years ago.

Five witnesses, including the school director, Lincoln Njogu, the chairman of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) Mr Moses Kinyua and three of the alleged victims have testified against the accused. The suspect, John Gichuki, has denied the charges.

The court heard that on diverse dates in 2019 he sexually molested the girls by touching their breasts at the school.

The case came up for hearing on Wednesday but the Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi directed that the matter be heard in her chambers because some witnesses were underage.

Mr Njogu and Mr Kinyua told the court that victims complained to them that the accused was making sexual advances on them and immediately intervened and took action before reporting the matter to the police.

The court heard that the suspect summoned the girls during preps and touched them indecently.