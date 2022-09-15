Tana Water Works defends Sh50m tender for billing software

The Tana Water Works Development Agency has defended the awarding of a Sh50 million tender for billing software.

In a statement to the media, the firm rejected reports that the process did not follow the correct procedure, saying it was fair and transparent.

TWWDA says it followed the right procedure as stated in the tender document to reach the final decision to award tender No.

TWWDA/ADB/003/2021-2022 to Vision Four Africa Limited.

It said the tender document was issued to all the four bidders – Wonderkid Muiltimedia (Kenya), Vision Four Africa, Smart People Africa and Kenya Airports Parking Services.

After going through all evaluation stages, the tender committee found Smart People Africa eligible and was declared the lowest bidder. The panel recommended the bidder to be awarded the contract for Sh53,799,592.

But the head of procurement determined that the schedule of prices was not adequately filed in the cases of two bidders.

The accounting officer appointed a committee of six members to re-evaluate the bids and all the bids were readmitted. At the end of the re-evaluation, Vision Four Africa was found to be the ‘responsive’ and was the lowest bidder using the correct computation and dollar-shilling conversion rate of Sh113.3118 for the corrected tender sum of $446,557.72 or Sh50,600,259.10.