Tana water agency needs Sh50 billion to enhance services

The Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA) requires Sh50 billion from development partners to enhance water and sanitation services in five Mt Kenya counties.

Speaking at the launch of its 2022/2027 strategic plan, TWWDA chairman David Muthoga said the document will guide them in delivering services to residents of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties.

Mr Muthoga said TWWDA is rolling out 13 projects that will be accomplished within five years.

“We are looking forward to getting Sh50 billion from our strategic partners so that we can finance our projects. We are getting financial support from the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation but it is not enough,” Mr Muthoga said at Bantu Africa Resort Nyeri.

Water coverage

CEO Philip Gichuki said they plan to increase water coverage in the five counties from its current level of 57.8 percent to 90 percent.

They expect to receive Sh8 billion from the national government to complete the projects.

“We require a lot of resources and collaboration among partners. We want to ensure that all the towns and rural areas within Mt Kenya region are covered by water as well as proper sewerage connectivity,” Mr Gichuki said.

“To develop all the projects that are outlined in the strategic plan, we need to have a public-private partnership. This will enable us to develop infrastructure and raise the water coverage from 57.8 percent to 90 percent,” he added.

Principal economist Lawrence Kiruhi, who represented Water Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge during the event, said the ministry is committed to supporting all the agencies with the resources they need to achieve their respective strategic goals.

“Nationally, we are aiming to have universal access to water and sanitation services to all citizens by the year 2030. That is why we have been supporting all the agencies under our ministry,” Mr Kiruhi said.