Syombua murder: Ex-KDF officer Peter Mugure seeks to represent himself

Peter Mwaura Mugure

Peter Mwaura Mugure, the ex-military man accused of murdering his estranged wife and two children. 

Photo credit: File | Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Major accused of killing his wife, Joyce Syombua, and their two children, has told a Nyeri court that he wants to represent himself in the triple murder case. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mother, daughter Covid deaths overwhelm Embu family

  2. Homa Bay Governor gives second address in eight years

  3. Syombua murder: Ex-KDF officer seeks to represent himself

  4. The bus that DP Ruto unveiled: Isuzu speaks out

  5. ODM picks ex-Epra boss for Bonchari mini-poll

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.