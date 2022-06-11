Suspected army deserter, two others nabbed for deadly robbery in Nyeri

An alleged Kenya Defence Forces deserter is among three people being held by police over the murder of two guards during a robbery at an entertainment joint outside Nyeri town.

The robbery at the Jubilant Resort, a new entertainment joint located at Kiamuiru area occurred on the night of June 7, 2022.

Police reports indicate that the joint was broken into last Tuesday night with the help of two former employees of the joint.

While three people have been arrested over the armed robbery, detectives believe more people were involved in the incident that saw electronics and an assortment of alcoholic drinks stolen.

Two guards identified as Francis Maina and Japheth Muthuri were found murdered following the night robbery.

Even though the robbery is the subject matter of the investigations, it is the double homicide, particularly the method of killing that has investigators rattled amid suspicion a professional assassin was involved.

Preliminary scene analysis shows that the two guards were killed in the same manner and their bodies were placed side by side with their heads covered.

They both had similar injuries which police believe led to their death; they both had been stabbed in the back of the neck, below the ear where the jugular vein is usually found.

They were then each placed on their sides and homicide detectives believe this led them to bleed out quickly.

Their legs were also tied with one placed on top of the other, similar to the recovery position in which fainting victims are placed while administering first aid. This position ideally allows the blood to flow to the head faster.

“The way they were killed is a clear indication it was done by the same person. And this is no ordinary killer but looks like a professional assassin who has likely done this many times before,” a detective privy to the case disclosed to the Nation.

Detectives have now switched their focus toward former army man Mark Muthomi Munjami.

Muthomi is currently being detained over the robbery but detectives are said to be doing a full background check on him after reports emerged that he was in the military but deserted after only one year of service.

On top of that, it has since emerged that he had also threatened to harm the proprietor of the entertainment joint that he is accused of robbing.

Detectives say that he had been sending threats to Mr Jeremiah Ndungú after he reportedly fired him from his job at the joint over disciplinary issues.

Part of the investigations, the Nation has learnt, is to try and establish the former soldier’s movements since he left the military and possible connections to other crimes in the recent past.

At the same time, police have also arrested a former employee at the joint identified as Lillian Wairimu and another suspect, Mr Geroge Githinji in connection to the robbery and homicide.

Ms Wairimu, according to detectives, is under investigation for tampering with surveillance systems and trying to distract the technician manning the surveillance screens.

The three suspects will now remain in police custody for at least seven days after a Nyeri court granted police custodial orders to allow them to conclude investigations.

Court documents seen by the Nation show that police told Resident Magistrate Evelyn Gathuma that they are still pursuing more suspects in connection to the robbery and double homicide.

The investigating officer also said that the case is complex and requires more time to solve.