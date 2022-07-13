State donates Sh80m in cash, devices to people with disabilities

People with disabilities in Central Kenya are to benefit from donations of devices and cheques worth more than Sh80 million.

Nyeri County Commissioner Mohamed Barre yesterday led the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) in donating tools and devices to 15 individuals in Nyeri Central sub-county worth Sh500,000.

Beneficiaries received sewing machines, saloon kits, welding machines, masonry kits, water pumps and mobility aids to uplift their living standards. Local institutions that support them also received aid.

Dr Michael Kiswili, a member of the NFDK Board of Trustees, said cheques worth Sh11 million will be issued to special-needs schools, while assistive devices and tools of trade worth about Sh11 million will go to individuals.

Dr Kiswili said NFDK wants to enhance the socio-economic empowerment of the physically challenged for a ‘just and equal’ society.

“The NFDK has so far funded projects where 16 institutions have benefited from donations which include classrooms and establishing income-generating activities to the tune of Sh15 million in the region,” he said.

Mr Barre, who represented the central regional commissioner, thanked the NFDK for the aid, adding that disability is not ‘condemnation’ but a challenge that has to be taken positively.

“There are so many people living with disabilities who are professionals in various fields and leading successful lives,” he observed.

Two members of the NFDK Board of Trustees, retired Maj Marsden Madoka and Mr Peter Nyakiamo, were also present.

In Embu, the government donated equipment worth Sh1.1 million to people living with disabilities in the Eastern region.

Institutions serving the physical challenged also received Sh300,000 in grants.

The equipment included farming, carpentry, welding, sewing and knitting tools, as well as barber and salon kits.

Mr Kiswili said the financial grants were meant to improve infrastructure at schools for the physically challenged in order to create a conducive environment for learners and initiate income-generating activities.

He called on the beneficiaries, especially individuals, to make good use of the tools of trade to improve their social and economic status.

“The equipment you have received today is your lifeline, take good care of it,” the trustee advised, adding that the donations should translate into changed fortunes in the lives of beneficiaries.

He cautioned the beneficiaries against selling or misusing the equipment because that would undermine the objective of uplifting their living standards.

Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki hailed the initiative, saying it would help the beneficiaries, many of whom are left at the mercy of relatives or caregivers, the much needed self-reliance.

He urged parents who have disabled children not to hide them at home but instead enroll them in schools that take care of such cases.

He also called on residents who know about hidden children to report the cases to authorities.

The beneficiaries expressed joy about the initiative that is meant to put them at par with able-bodied people.

Ms Joan Murugi, a beneficiary, said the salon kit she received was a Godsend and would help her put food on her table and support her parents.