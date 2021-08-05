Six Nyeri High School teachers test Covid-19 positive

Six teachers in Nyeri High School have tested positive for Covid-19, the county health department confirmed Thursday.

Nyeri Health Services director Nelson Muriu said 16 teachers were tested for coronavirus.

"Of the 16 teachers tested, six turned positive, all of them had mild cases and were managed at home," he said.

Last month, a teacher from the school died in what was believed to be Covid-19 complications while another one is said to be admitted to a hospital outside the county.

The institution is not the first in the county to have Covid-19 cases. In March, four students tested positive for the virus.

On July 10, 85 students and a teacher at Ngorano Mixed Day and Boarding Secondary School were diagnosed with the virus.

The school that has a population of 271 students had boarders quarantined while the day scholars were asked to isolate at their homes.

Dr Muriu said that the county had dispatched an emergency team to the school on Monday and Tuesday to monitor the situation at the institution.

He noted that schools were at high risk of becoming Covid-19 hot spots due to their large population. He added that the reporting of Form One students had also made the institutions vulnerable to infections due to the large number of people