Rent hike in Nyeri pushes businesses out of town

A new commercial building in Nyeri town.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Investors are finding it hard to start-up businesses in Nyeri owing to exorbitant rent charges within the county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Westgate hero Haji set to be elected Garissa senator unopposed

  2. No jobs for you, Waiguru tells sacked nurses

  3. Mandera MCAs okay building of sub-county offices

  4. Govt moves to restore peace at Kom after killing of two

  5. NMS digs boreholes for Mukuru residents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.