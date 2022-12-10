PS decries low enrolment of women in science courses 

The government has decried low enrolment of women for science courses in universities.

Higher Education and Research Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala, also raised an alarm over low numbers of women in universities.

Dr Inyangala called on players in the education sector to ensure the gender gap is bridged.

“The fact is that only a few women are enrolled in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers. There is definitely a need to lower the gender gap in these professions. There continues to be low enrolment of women in universities compared to that of men,” she said.

The PS spoke during Karatina University 10th graduation ceremony on Friday. Some 1,121 students were conferred with various undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

“I, therefore, call upon education sector players to offer training and mentorship in these areas in order to attract women into STEM careers. By doing this, we will be offering our women an opportunity to participate in the improvement of many aspects affecting society,” Dr Inyangala said.

“Working together with relevant stakeholders, the Ministry will endeavour to institute measures that will promote gender equality to ensure women’s participation in all spheres,” she added.

Develop measures

Dr Inyangala announced the government will develop measures aimed at reforming the higher education system, as per the outcome of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

“We urge all the sector players to support the efforts of the government as it pursues these reforms in the higher education system,” she said.

She said the Ministry of Education is keen on ensuring that universities offer quality programmes that are market-driven and enhance creativity, especially in the current era of the digital economy.

“The Ministry of Education affirms its commitment to upscaling the standards of university education in the country in order to make it more responsive to the demands of the job market,” Dr Inyangala said.

Karatina University Council chairman, Prof Francis Gichaga, called on the government to assist public universities in generating income to supplement the state funding.

“The Council calls upon the different government agencies charged with managing the higher education sector in Kenya to link up public universities with potential national and international donors or partners who can support research development,” Prof Gichaga said.