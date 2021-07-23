Protest in Karatina over the arrest of MP Rigathi Gachagua

Karatina

Police clear a section of the Nyeri-Nairobi highway that was blocked by protesting youths on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Nicholas Komu

Young people protesting the arrest of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Friday blocked parts of the Nyeri-Nairobi highway.

