Traders count losses after a huge fire in Nyeri’s Grogon

Nyeri fire Kiawara Grogon

The aftermath of the fire that burnt several businesses in Kiawara, Nyeri town on January 23, 2022. The cause of the fire could not be immediately established.

Photo credit: Mercy Mwende | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Traders in Grogon area in Kiawara, Nyeri town are counting huge losses after a fire razed seven commercial properties and a church.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.