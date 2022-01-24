Traders count losses after a huge fire in Nyeri’s Grogon

Traders in Grogon area in Kiawara, Nyeri town are counting huge losses after a fire razed seven commercial properties and a church.

According to statement by the Nyeri County Fire and Rescue Services, it took six hours to put out the fire which started at 9pm on Sunday.

Since it was a big fire, the firefighters from the Nyeri who arrived in two fire engine has to seek support from their counterparts in Karatina, the statement said.

Speaking to the Nation, Ms Ann Wairimu, the owner of the affected plot, said that they were yet to establish the cause of the fire, although she suspected that the fire came from one of the residential houses which was the only one in the compound.

According to her, the most of the expensive items lost in the fire were workshop equipment and church musical instruments.

"Because of the intensity of the fire, we were not able to salvage much," she said.