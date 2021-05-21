Prison warder helps colleagues deal with mental illnesses, addiction

When Sergeant David Mbitu started experimenting with drugs at a young age, he thought he had what it takes to navigate life, only he was trudging towards a long battle with depression and addiction.

As a child, he felt rejected and so he settled on marijuana, cigarette and alcohol to drift away from the hard reality he was facing at home.

While in Form Two, he would sneak out of school to buy and sell alcohol to his peers to afford some pocket money.

And as an adult, he could not shake off the desire to keep using drugs to remain functional.

Now a prison warder at King'ong'o Maximum Prison in Nyeri County, sergeant Mbitu has been coaching his colleagues on mental health wellness across the Central Kenya region.

He considers himself a recovering addict whose problems stem from a troubled childhood that saw him seek solace in drugs.

The addiction, he says, plagued his adult life leading to the loss of his two marriages.

"When I was employed, it came as a relief because I could not rely on anyone. I squandered much of my money on entertainment and alcohol," he said.

Feeling rich, he formed a clique of friends whom he could take loans to entertain but ended up trapped in debts.

"The highlife I was living and heavy consumption of alcohol was to mask what I felt. It made me see and I managed to fight it... only I could not stop," he said, adding that he later realised he was self-medicating.

His addiction became full-blown in 2017 when he could not function without alcohol and would show up for duty while drunk, deserting his responsibilities and damaging friendships.

Suicidal thoughts started creeping in and he wanted to end it all.

"At this point, no one wanted to be associated with me. I was even nicknamed kalewa (drunkard). I wanted an easy way out," Sergeant Mbitu said.

Disciplined forces

He further states that men in the disciplined forces have a problem opening up for fear of being judged and stigmatised.

Through the vigorous training they undergo, he opines that men in the forces think they can handle depression or addiction on their own.

It took the intervention of his supervisor whom he describes as empathetic for him to start opening up. And that is when he realised he needed fixing.

"I started attending counselling sessions but I would still relapse. I was also taken to a rehabilitation centre involuntarily when my situation worsened," he said.

As a mental health advocate now, he noted that most rehabilitation centres do not take stock of their new patients.

They are supposed to conduct an assessment of an individual so that they can identify underlying issues that have led to substance abuse.

"Were it not for the psychological intervention that I was accorded, I would still be hooked. Treatment in a rehabilitation centre should be holistic from stabilising withdrawal and treating depression," he said.

Sergeant Mbitu is trained and certified by the International Certified Addiction Profession (ICAP) that he underwent after leaving rehabilitation.

Mr Mbitu coaches police officers and prison warders in tackling mental health, drug abuse and financial management.

He says there is a gap in mental health awareness among people in the disciplined forces that culminates in wrong attitudes.

"We should focus energy on preventing drug and substance abuse by identifying what is contributing to alcoholism within the disciplined forces and then coming up with policies that can prevent that," said Sergeant Mbitu.

He adds that there is a need to have professionals who can identify and diagnose someone with depression and recommend a proper intervention and referral before committing them to a rehabilitation centre.