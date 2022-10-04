President Ruto, top government officials attend Reriani Gachagua's burial

President William Ruto is among top government officials who are attending the burial of Jackson Reriani Gachagua.

Reriani, the elder brother of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’, is being laid to rest in Hiriga village, Nyeri County.

President Ruto arrived in Hiriga at around 10.30am accopmanied by his wife Rachel.

Reriani died 10 days ago after a short illness.

Following his death, DP Gachagua reminisced how he spent quality time with his brother during the inauguration ceremony last month.

“We parted ways happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle to discuss family matters… little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last,” DPGachagua said.