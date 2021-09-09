Policeman sues bosses after sack

The policeman wants the court to declare his removal from the police service a violation of his rights.

By  Mercy Mwende

An police officer fired for causing a road accident using a police vehicle while allegedly drunk has sued his bosses for unlawful termination.

