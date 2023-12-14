Police officer gets 7 years in jail for murder of suspect during arrest

A police officer found guilty of killing Nyeri resident Gregory Kanyi during his arrest in 2015 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

While Sentencing Chibungu Sanga on Thursday, Justice Martin Muya said he had taken into account both the defendant's mitigation and the prosecution's case, including a victim impact assessment report.

"It is only fair that the accused serve the term since the offence was reduced from murder to manslaughter," he said.

The court had reduced the charge in a ruling on November 30, saying the prosecution had failed to prove all the elements of a murder charge.

Justice Muya said the murder charge could not stand because the prosecution had failed to prove that the policeman committed the crime out of malice - a key element of a murder charge.

However, he found that the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused used excessive force during the arrest and that the police action was unlawful.

Court documents show that on the fateful day, Sanga, formerly of Mukurweini Police Station, arrived at the deceased's home around midnight, accompanied by three other officers, in response to a complaint of assault.

The deceased - a stonemason - had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation with another officer - Constable Huja Macharia - at a local bar in Mukurweini town two weeks earlier.

Constable Macharia was one of the officers who accompanied the accused to assist with the arrest.

When they reached the house, they surrounded it to prevent the deceased from escaping. Kanyi opened the door for the police.

Armed police officer

According to the accused police officer, Kanyi came out with a machete and jumped behind him, injuring his hand.

Sanga said he was the only armed police officer on the scene. He told the court that he first fired in the air before shooting Kanyi in the chest, killing him instantly.

Kanyi's body was found the next morning on his coffee plantation with a bullet wound in his chest.

When the accused policeman appeared in court to defend himself, he admitted shooting Kanyi but claimed it was in self-defence.

However, in his ruling, Justice Muya rejected the accused's claim of self-defence, saying he had failed to prove it beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge questioned the presence of a machete at the scene, saying that the court was not satisfied with its existence.

He cited that family members who were in the house on the fateful day and a crime scene officer said they had not seen a machete.

According to the magistrate, the machete was mentioned in court by the then Mukurweini Ward Police Commander Nahashon Kipsoi, who was the investigating officer. Mr Kipsoi said the machete was recovered by the accused the following day just 30 metres from the body near a cowshed in the deceased's compound.

He said it was the accused who had handed it to him. However, there was no machete in the photographs of the crime scene.

"If that was the case, the investigating officer should have protected the scene and handed over the weapon to the crime scene officers," the judge said.

Machete

Justice Muya said there were also contradictions about the nature of the machete; while some witnesses said it had a wooden handle, others told the court it was made of a black tyre handle.

In the judgement, the court also criticised the police officer's claim of self-defence, saying that the defendant's action in shooting the deceased in the chest was unjustified.

A post-mortem examination showed that the deceased died of severe lung bleeding.

"Even if there was resistance on the part of the deceased, I am not satisfied that the force used to shoot the deceased at close range was proportionate to the objective of arresting him for assault," he said.

Judge Muya also found that there was no urgency in the matter that required four police officers to make the arrest at midnight.

According to the judge, the deceased was not a hardcore criminal and lived close to the police station.

During Thursday's sentencing, the accused, through his lawyer Emmanuel Mwagambo, asked the court to give him a non-custodial sentence because he was a first-time offender and was still in the police service.

"The accused has a sterling professional career, it is only that he is a victim of the events that happened that night, give him a chance to go back into society," the accused's lawyer said.