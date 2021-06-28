PCEA loses round one in land fight with villagers

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has lost the first round in a case where it has been sued by villagers for allegedly grabbing a 17.3-acre piece of community land set aside for a public school.

Last Friday, Karatina Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi dismissed with costs a preliminary objection by the church that sought to disqualify the court from hearing the case.

The church, through lawyer Wahome Gikonyo, had argued that the court should not hear the matter because, among other things, the value of the disputed land is beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

But Ms Mwangi, in the Environment and Land Court, dismissed the objection, saying there was no official valuation report on the disputed land. She adjourned the case to give more time to the parties involved to come up with an official valuation report.

Three months ago, the court was thrown into confusion when both the plaintiffs and PCEA produced two sets of green cards indicating double ownership of the parcel in Thaithi village, Kirimukuyu ward, that villagers say was earmarked for a school.

The residents, in court documents filed by messrs Githinji Gitehi, Nderitu Guthua and Mbuthia Kamonjo, argue that the land known as Kianyakura was set aside by the community in 1959 and was earmarked for a school but the church had recently acquired it fraudulently without consulting them. PCEA has denied the claim.

“The plaintiffs contend that Registration of land parcel Kirimukuyu/kiria/792 in the names of the Presbyterian Foundation was fraudulent and illegal as at time of such registration the owners were not consulted (herein referred to as residents of Kirimukuyu location) and no public participation was done as stipulated in the Constitution”, they argue.

The church, for its part, lays claim to the land and a copy of the title deed seen by Nation.Africa indicates it is registered under the Presbyterian Trust Foundation and was issued in 2014.

Also sued alongside the church are Tumutumu West parish session clerk Lydiah Ngahu, parish minister Rev JM Mbae, the Nyeri County government and the county land registrar.