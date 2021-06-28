PCEA loses round one in land fight with villagers

Gavel

The church had argued that the court should not hear the matter because it is beyond its jurisdiction.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has lost the first round in a case where it has been sued by villagers for allegedly grabbing a 17.3-acre piece of community land set aside for a public school.

