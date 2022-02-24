PCEA loses after court nullifies allotment

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has lost a 0.25-hectare plot in Nyeri’s Ruring’u area after a court nullified an allotment letter on which it sought to retain ownership.

Justice James Olola of the Environment and Lands Court said he could not endorse how the document was issued to PCEA Saint Cuthbert Parish in 1998.

The Presbyterian Foundation, the custodian of PCEA, had been embroiled in the legal tussle with the National Land Commission, the Nyeri County government and the Attorney-General since 2017.

While the foundation told the court the property, next to the Ruring’u stadium, was private owing to the allotment letter issued by the defunct commissioner of lands, the respondents said all along the property was registered as public land.

Justice Olola noted that under a letter of agreement presented by PCEA, it was required to pay the commissioner of lands Sh129,516 for the property within 30 days of the issuing the document.

“But from the evidence produced before the court, it is clear that the petitioner did not comply with the condition as there is no proof of the payment,” the judge said.

He faulted PCEA for failing to provide a letter of acceptance or a stamped copy of the banker’s cheque from the defunct government office.

Justice Olola said that instead PCEA presented a receipt of Sh50,000 dated December 15, 1998, noting that this was not the full amount and the rest was not paid within the 30-day period.

The judge also said there were no records at the Physical Planning Department where the document was alleged to have been issued.

He questioned the evidence produced by the petitioner that showed the provincial commissioner had allocated PCEA the property in 1978 before it was issued a letter of allotment 20 years later.

Justice Olola said there was no proof in the first place that the land was available for allocation.

He also nullified the minutes of a meeting held between PCEA and the county government on September 1, 2016.

The Presbyterian Foundation had told the court that in the meeting, county officials had ratified the allotment letter and verified ownership.

The county government, in its response to the suit, disowned the minutes and denied that its officials ever attended the meeting.

The judge found that the county government lacked the powers to allocate or regularise land documents.

“It is solely the responsibility of the National Land Commission, which is vested with the mandate to handle land issues,” he said.

PCEA had asked the court to restrain the police and the county commissioner from entering, developing or occupying the plot.

They wanted the police to be ordered to remove a fence put up around the property and all the construction materials from it.