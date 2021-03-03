Matatu owner faces auction over failure to pay Sh21m to injured passenger

Nyeri Law Courts

A sign outside Nyeri Law Courts. A matatu owner has told the High Court in Nyeri that he is unable to raise Sh5 million deposit as part of Sh21 million compensation to a passenger who was injured when his vehicle crashed in 2012.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The owner of a matatu that injured a passenger in an accident over eight years ago now risks having his property worth Sh21 million auctioned after failing to compensate the victim as ordered by court.

