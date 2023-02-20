Orthodox Church leader warns over politics in pulpit

The head of the Orthodox Church has warned against entrenchment of political statements in places of worship.

Pope Theodoros 11, who is the Patriarch of Alexandria and All of Africa, said politicians should solely focus on preaching peace and joining other Kenyans in praying for divine intervention for many plights facing the country.

“As a church, we recognize that our politicians have the right to pray. But at the same time, they must remember that prayers unite but not divide. Therefore, all politicians within the ruling party and the opposition should faithfully remember that their course to prayer must focus on God but not political gain,” Pope Theodoros II said.

“While prayer is paramount, it is expected of all humans to recognize that they were created in the image and likeness of God,” he added.

He appealed to President William Ruto’s administration to explore means that would boost food production amid the biting drought that has hit the continent.

“More amicable methods of agriculture should be sought by the government and all relevant stakeholders for the sake of boosting food security especially because the East African region is experiencing drought,” he said.

Nyeri Orthodox Bishop Panaretos Kykkotis installed as a Kikuyu elder on February 19, 2023 at St Luke The Evangelist Orthodox Church Kihuti in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County. Panaretos was enthroned to head the Orthodox diocese of Nyeri and Mt Kenya. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

“I pray that God grants rains in the land of Kenya, which has missed at least six months of needed rainy seasons,” he continued.

The Orthodox Pope requested all Kenyans of goodwill to intervene and help their colleagues who are suffering from the ongoing biting drought.

He spoke on Sunday at St Luke the Evangelist Orthodox Church Kihuti in Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County while presiding over the enthronement ceremony of Bishop Panaretos Kimani to head the diocese of Nyeri and Mt Kenya.

Bishop Kimani became the second clergy from Mt Kenya region to be enthroned as a Bishop of the African Orthodox Church of Kenya.

He took over from his predecessor Bishop Neophytos Kongai, who has been transferred to the Eldoret diocese.

The late Mau Mau leader George Gathuna was the first clergy from Mt Kenya region to become a bishop of the Orthodox Church. He was also the founding father of the church and died in 1987.

Bishop Kimani was born in 1985 at Gikuni in Kabete constituency, Kiambu county. He was ordained a priest in 2010 and consecrated as a Bishop by Pope Theodoros II on January 15, 2023 in Alexandria, Egypt.

Pope Theodoros 11 lauded Kenyans for the peace witnessed throughout the country before, during and after the general elections.

He met President Ruto at State House, Nairobi, last week and toured the four Orthodox dioceses of Kenya including Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu and Eldoret.

His entourage included seven other bishops drawn from the East African region including Ethiopia, Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda and Kenya.