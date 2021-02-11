Renovated old buildings offer relief to public schools in Central Kenya

They say every cloud has a silver lining.

And for public schools in Nyeri County, the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the silver lining in old classrooms that have fallen into disuse after years of being ravaged by ants, rodents and the elements.

With space constraints being worsened by the need for social distancing and other Covid-19-related protocols, the previously abandoned classrooms are a godsend especially after the government failed to provide funds for expansion of learning infrastructure.

In many old public primary schools, blocks of empty classrooms litter the compounds.

The now rundown buildings had been constructed years ago when the schools swarmed with pupils.

Shrinking numbers

However, the population of learners has dwindled over the years due to migration, low birth rates and the emergence of private schools.

The shrinking numbers saw many schools shift to using fewer classrooms and the rest being deserted.

This means only the buildings that are in use get renovated, as the rest are let to go to seed.

The deserted classrooms, many of which have no windows or doors, are characterised by gaping cracks on the walls and rusty roofs.

However, with the Education ministry insisting on social distancing and even recommending that pupils be taught under trees, the deserted classrooms have offered a much-needed solution.

The decision to reuse them has been lauded by education experts.

Pupils in one of the renovated classrooms at Kiamuiru Primary School in Nyeri. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Save time, money

Dr Anthony Mungai, a senior lecturer in the Department of Education and Technology at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (Dekut), says the deserted classes will save time, money and other resources.

“Most of these buildings were condemned because of very minor issues and if they are renovated, then they can be used to accommodate the pupils,” he says, adding that it is cheaper to just renovate them.

At Kiamuiru Primary School in Nyeri Town Constituency, one such building is in the process of being renovated.

The block was last used 26 years ago. It has been deserted ever since.

But the classes have come in handy after the Ministry of Education directed schools to ensure adherence to the 1.5-metre rule.

The renovation project, which is being funded by the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), started a few months into the long holiday occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fully renovated

By January 4, several old classes had been fully renovated awaiting use by the students.

In the block is also a hall, which has been converted into a classroom.

“Our Grade Four has 70 pupils and in the old block, there was a hall, which we have now turned into a classroom. This way, they are in the same class and we are maintaining social distance,” Stephen Githinji, the school’s head teacher, told the Nation.

At Nyamachaki Primary School, also in Nyeri town, there are more than 1,500 learners.

Two classrooms are undergoing renovations in efforts to decongest the school even further.

The headteacher, Mr James Mukuha, says the two classrooms were part of a project that had stalled for more than 10 years.

“When the two classes are done, they will help us decongest those that have very many pupils,” he said.

The Quality and Standards Assurance officer in Nyeri, Mr James Gathogo, commended the institutions for the renovations.

“Renovations mean doing everything to ensure that the building is habitable for the students and I commend any school taking the route because the classes will help in keeping the students safe,” he said.

Ingenuity

Central Region Director of Education Margaret Lesuuda also commended school administrations for their ingenuity.

“This is happening all around the region. Schools are doing everything they can. Every school has received funds for infrastructure and the work is ongoing. Some schools have built classes, expanded their boarding facilities, sanitation blocks, dining halls and laboratories,” she said.

National Assembly Education Committee vice-chairman Ngunjiri Wambugu, who is also Nyeri Town MP, noted that schools in the region received very little money to finance their infrastructure, prompting other entities like NG-CDF to step in.

“Most of these schools have space but very little funds come to Mt Kenya schools. We have a lot of money allocated for infrastructure by the Ministry of Education but the money rarely gets to this region,” he added.

Other schools like Kerugoya Girls (Kirinyaga) and Gachoire Girls High School (Kiambu) have expanded their dining halls.