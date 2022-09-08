Nyeri ward that produced DP-elect Rigathi, other top leaders

Ruguru ward in Mathira constituency, Nyeri County, is a typical rural setting with the majority of population living in mostly semi-permanent houses scattered around the countryside.

Thrice a week, there is a market day in Kiamariga, a growing urban centre that acts the main business location for Ruguru ward. Here one can find all manner of goods and foodstuffs at a steep discount.

Children wander freely, always happy to initiate conversation with strangers.

However, Ruguru, one of the six wards in Mathira and the home village of yours truly, is unlike any other ward: It is increasingly becoming the undisputed producer of high-ranking leaders, some of whom have excelled locally and nationally while others have held senior positions in the global arena.

Ruguru, with a population of about 30,000 residents, is unique in some ways. In recent history, it has produced three members of Parliament for Mathira, the first governor of Nyeri, a senator in Australia, and now Deputy President-elect Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua.

James Nderitu Gachagua, the late elder brother of Rigathi Gachagua, was the Mathira MP between 2002 and 2007 and rose to become the first Nyeri governor in 2013. Mr Peter Weru Kinyua, his village mate, took over the MP’s seat, which he held between 2013 and 2017.

The “son of Mau Mau'', Mr Gachagua proudly refers to himself, was born in the sleepy village of Hiriga, the eighth-born child of Nahashon Gachagua Reriani and Martha Kirigo. He wrestled the seat from Mr Kinyua in 2017, which he held until this year, when he rose to become the second in command in Kenya.

Ruguru, or Hiriga village to be precise, is also home to Kenyan-born former Australian senator Lucy Muringo Gichuhi, who was the first senator of African descent in Australia. Her home is a stone’s throw from the home of the late Nyeri governor. The High Court in Australia in 2017 declared Ms Gichuhi, then 54, one of the 12 senators for the state of South Australia, replacing the then Senator Bob Day, whose election was nullified after he was found to have done business with the Australian Commonwealth.

Other notable figures include the legendary Catherine Ndereba, aka Catherine the Great, an international marathoner who hails from Gatung’anga village and has for many years dominated the world marathon and many world records.

Mr Erastus Karanja, a former district commissioner who later rose to become managing director of KTDA, and former chairman of the Public Service Commission David Gatere also hail from the area.

Senior counsel Fred Ngatia, who led the William Ruto defence team when the Supreme Court heard Raila Odinga’s petition, has roots in Iruri village, near the Sagana State Lodge.

The ward is also home to two men who unsuccessfully contested Nyeri governor’s seat this year – Mr Peter Maina Munyiri and Mr Gachara Kamanga, who happen to be age mates from Nyana and Ndunduini village, respectively.

Ruguru has been ranked among the best-performing wards in Mathira constituency with a tremendous development record. This, says MCA Eaustace Karanja Muriuki, can be attributed to the 'fighting spirit’ of locals and support given to youth and the unwavering commitment by local leaders to ensure every child accesses education.

Mr Muriuki was touted as a possible replacement for Mr Gachagua but declined the offer to give another ward a chance to produce an MP. He was the Nyeri Education executive before he was elected to represent the ward in the county assembly.

“As their representative at the Nyeri County Assembly, I would be unfair not to attribute the achievement to the great leadership of Mr Gachagua,” he said.

“Since his ascent to power as MP in 2017, he has progressively supported education. He often publicly says the commitment is a way of paying back to the community and expression of gratitude to his parents, who struggled against the odds to give him an education that places him where he is today.”

Family background

Mr Muriuki says he is proud to host the Deputy President who had prioritised education and ensured every child regardless of religious leaning, tribe or family background had access to the highest level of education.

He was consequently fronted by Mr Gachagua as the Education executive and served between 2016 and 2017. He introduced the Elimu Bursary Fund and developed rules for disbursing the funds.

“In the many years I worked as a community mobiliser, I encountered Rigathi as undoubtedly the most people-centred person – one who is connected to the majority of his constituents. He knows the heartbeat of his people,” Mr Muriuki said.

“In fact, I tend to think it is this politics and leadership experience that landed him his first job as a district officer … immediately after college and now his meteoric rise to become the Deputy President.”

Mr Karanja, who retained his seat, said: "Mr Rigathi supported me in my bid for Ruguru MCA and I see him more than a brother. He is my mentor and role model. He is a result-oriented leader who doesn't take excuses for non-performance and always leads by example."