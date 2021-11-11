Nyeri traders want noisy boda bodas, matatus banned from CBD

The Nyeri business community has petitioned the county assembly to compel local administrators to enforce noise pollution laws.

The local chapter of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) laments that noise from motorcycles, matatus, open-air church events, roadshows and company promotional campaigns are disrupting the business environment.

KNCCI singled out boda bodas, saying some riders had modified their mufflers to make them louder.

Some matatus also hoot unnecessarily, they added.

“Street preachers and some churches use very loud and noisy public address systems hence creating an unconducive environment for those working and living within the Nyeri business centre,” the petition says.

Noise pollution is any unwanted or disturbing sound that affects the health and well-being of humans and other organisms.

It can cause health problems for people and animals. From traffic noise to roadshows and music concerts, loud sounds can cause hearing loss, stress, sleep disturbances and high blood pressure.

Under the noise control regulations of 2009, the penalties include a hefty fine, imprisonment or both.

“Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of these Regulations, commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding more than Sh350,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding eighteen months or to both,” it reads.

The regulations ban hawking, preaching, touting, advertising, promotions or any commercial activity that involves shouting in the central business district in any town, residential area or those designated as silent zones.

The prohibitions do not include “the selling by shouting of merchandise, food and beverages at licensed sporting events, parades, fairs, circuses and other similar licensed public entertainment events”.

Exceeding 84 decibels

The regulations also bar drivers from operating vehicles that produce loud and unusual sounds exceeding 84 decibels, especially when accelerating.

Sounds that reach 85 decibels or higher can harm a person’s ears.

“No person shall at any time sound the horn or other warning device of a vehicle except when necessary to prevent an accident or an incident,” the rules say.

The county assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee called for the executive to take action against offenders.

This, the committee chairman Watson Weru said, would help keep the noise down and ensure that learning in schools in the town is not disrupted.

“We have seen that in some schools within the town, studies cannot go on well because of the very loud noise and the children cannot concentrate in class,” he said.

“We recommend that these boda bodas and matatus return the mufflers and horns to factory settings and also refrain from honking near schools, hospitals and even churches.”

The committee also proposed setting up a designated preaching area for street preachers so that people can carry out their business in town without directly being affected.