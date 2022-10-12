Nyeri residents protest water blockage

Residents and dozens of farmers in Mathira are crying foul after a water company blocked water flow from a river in the constituency, affecting domestic users and halting irrigation in eight villages.

The blockage, stretching up to 10km from the river source, sparked a dispute between residents and Mathira Water and Sanitation Company (Mawasco), the firm providing water in the area and which is accused of overseeing the abstraction.

Residents demonstrated and destroyed intake pipes that drew water from the river and transferred it to a dam that was not serving the people.

The abstraction left residents with no water for domestic use, said Simon Weru.

Affected users

"We have suffered for eight months and we can no longer allow this to continue … The company management ignored us every time we approached them for a solution,” he said.

The affected users reside in Gatei, Kanjuri, Giakaibii, Ihwagi, Ndumanu, Kariko, Mahiga-ini and Gathehu villages.

But Mawasco Managing Director David Gathogo rejected claims that the firm had drained the river to serve only its interests.

Mr Gathogo argued that there would still be adequate water flow in the river had it not been for 129 licensed and unlicensed abstractors upstream.

Mawasco’s work at the Ragati dam intake, he said, is meant to keep water flowing to its customers in urban and rural schemes, insisting that they do not deny anyone the right to use the water.

"We have done this to prioritise water users that depend on us. You should also note that water levels in this river have gone down due to the prolonged drought,” he said.

He cited key institutions such as hospitals and schools in Karatina that rely on their services and they would be affected if their intake is interfered with.