Nyeri has Sh593 million in inherited debts, pending bills - report

Nyeri County did not have any pending bills in the last financial year, a report that is to be tabled in the county assembly for approval shows.

The Medium Term Debt Management Strategy Paper 2022/23-2024/25 prepared by the Finance department indicates that the county is grappling with the burden of inherited debts and pending bills amounting to Sh593 million.

The report highlights inherited debts in personal emoluments and employee benefits.

This comes as the Controller of Budget raised concerns about pending bills in 30 counties, noting that they did not spend even a shilling on the debts in the first three months of the 2021/2022 financial year.

Auditor-General Margaret Nyakang'o cited Nairobi as having the highest amount in pending bills while Nakuru had the lowest.

The Nyeri County report points out mechanisms it is employing to clear the debt.

“To ensure manageable levels of pending bills that can be settled without undue pressure to the overall budget, all county entities will be required to align their projects and programmes to the available funds and cash flow forecast,” the report commissioned by Finance executive Robert Thuo states.

The county also recommends goods and services be procured in the first three quarters of the financial year so that most of the suppliers can be paid by the end of the financial year.

“The pending bills should also be cleared as a first charge in the approved budget to avoid accumulation,” it said.

To maintain debts at manageable levels, money is set aside in the annual budget to settle pending bills and commitments.

“In the current financial year there (were) no pending bills and the county treasury was required to provide for the ongoing and roll-over projects. This was allocated in full in the approved first supplementary budget and payment process is ongoing,” the report says.

The report noted that as it deals with inherited liabilities, the county has been verifying claims accruing from the pre-devolution era, including unpaid leave days, staff uniforms and overtime allowances.

“During the exercise, the county government cleared Sh58 million out of the total Sh130 million. The county treasurer allocated Sh30 million in the supplementary budget to settle part of the claims that could be accommodated within the existing funds,” the report says.

It says the county is waiting for the debts and liabilities to be handed over so that it can negotiate with creditors to spread the debt burden over a period of time to avoid unnecessary fiscal pressure.

“This arrangement will be necessary since the fiscal space may not accommodate all payments in one year.”