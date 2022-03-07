Nyeri has Sh593 million in inherited debts, pending bills - report

Mutahi Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nyeri County did not have any pending bills in the last financial year, a report that is to be tabled in the county assembly for approval shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.