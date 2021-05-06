Nyeri granny accuses chief of mischief in family succession tussle

Ms Elizabeth Wanjiru Muthiukure

Ms Elizabeth Wanjiru Muthiukure, 85, from Gitunduti village in Mathira East who says she has been tossed from one government office to another as she seeks a clearance document from a chief in Nyeri to enable her family file a succession case for her late husband's estate.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

For more than a decade, 85-year-old Elizabeth Wanjiru Muthiukure has been tossed from one government office to another in futile efforts to get a simple but important clearance document from a chief to enable her family file a succession case for her late husband's estate.

