Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga reshuffles Cabinet

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has reshuffled his Cabinet. The changes affect Health and Public Service departments.

The Health County Executive Committee member (CEC) Racheal Kamau was sent on compulsory 45-day leave. Chief officer in the Health Newton Wambugu resigned last week.

In a statement, the governor said that the changes were aimed at enhancing smooth running of his government.

Dr Kwai Wanjaria, who previously served as the Lands, Urbanisation and Physical Planning CEC, will now head the Health department.

Mr Adan Adin, who was previously the chief officer in the Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives department, has been moved to the Health department. He will replace Mr Wambugu who resigned last week.

Despite having the largest share in the county’s budget, the Health department has had a series of issues in the recent past. Residents have complained of lack of drugs in the county health facilities.

Mr Kahiga took over power in 2017 after the death of Wahome Gakuru. He, however, absorbed those appointed by his predecessor into his government.

In August, the county assembly moved a censure motion against the Health department leadership. The MCAs accused Dr Kamau and Mr Wambugu of incompetence.

The Public Service and Sanitation CEC Beth Karimi was also sent on leave.

The governor said the leave is aimed at allowing the executives time to rest and recharge.

“Dr Kamau has worked very well and ensured everything is running smoothly and will take a 45-day leave to rest and recharge. Ms Beth has ensured that the Public service is responsive to the public needs and will also take a 45 day leave,” he said.

Ms Karimi’s department will be headed by Education CEC Margaret Macharia in an acting capacity

Mr Robert Thuo, who is the finance CEC, will take over the Lands department in an acting capacity.

Mr Mwangi Kamanja was moved from the governor’s office where he served as the chief officer to the Gender, Youth and Social Services in the same capacity. He will replace George Mwangi who has been moved to the Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives department.

The governor said that more officers will be going on leave.