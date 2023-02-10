Nyeri Governor: I said we have one or two rat catchers, and not 102

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has clarified that his administration has just two rat catchers as he put emphasis on why the counties are still grappling with a huge wage bill.

Contrary to reports that the county had employed 102 rat catchers, the governor said he was answering queries in the Senate Public Accounts Committee regarding the bloated expenditure in the county.

“In my payroll, I have one or two rat catchers and two metre readers, those are the people we inherited from the Nyeri municipal council and we could not send them away,” he said.

Nyeri being the provincial headquarters, the governor said there were many municipalities and councils before devolution, therefore he inherited a huge workforce. He added that whoever did the transition made sure none of the workers were retrenched.

There have been efforts by the county government to reduce the wage bill, like Mr Kahiga asking some of the staff to voluntarily take early retirement.

“We have tried in the past to reduce the wage bill in the past but it has proven futile because nobody came forward,” he said, adding that that this meant counties will continue grappling with a huge wage bill.

He gave an example of hiring 800 early childhood teachers due to a shortage, saying it should not be referred to as recurrent expenditure rather, it was a development for the county.

“As long as we continue arguing on whether hiring of people in this country is a development issue or a recurrent issue or a personal emolument, it is neither here nor there. What we need to say as county governors is we hire when there is a need and a service is being provided,” he said.