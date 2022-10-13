Nyeri family seeks help to find missing daughter

A family in Othaya, Nyeri County, is in distress after a 14-year-old girl disappeared on her way from school on Saturday.

The principal of St Agnes Birithia Girls called Lilian Nyaguthii on Sunday morning, asking whether her daughter had arrived home safely.

The call surprised her because she thought her daughter was at school.

The principal told her that the girl had left school at night without permission.

Ms Nyaguthii said her daughter had pleaded with her repeatedly to transfer her to another school, citing bullying from older students.

The Form One student is said to have run away from school with her classmate, who got home safely.

“I really regret ignoring her pleas to be transferred from the school. She kept telling me she was suffering because of the constant bullying from her schoolmates,” Ms Nyaguthii said.

She added that her daughter had told her that she was depressed because she had been accused of being a lesbian.

“We had to force her to report to school when it reopened for the third term because she insisted she felt insecure,” she said.

Othaya Police Commander Robert Kibuchi confirmed that the matter was reported by the school principal at the Munyange Police Station at 5.19pm on Sunday.