Nyeri court dismisses Rev Richard Gitari's Sh85m compensation suit against KAG

A Nyeri court has dismissed a suit by a Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) church pastor who is seeking Sh85 million compensation after he was kicked out of the church.

Rev Richard Gitari, the presiding pastor of the KAG Kagio Church in Kirinyaga moved to court to protest what he termed unlawful dismissal from his pastoral duties.

But in his judgment, Justice Njagi Marete of the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that the pastor did not prove that he was employed by the church.

The judge said that the claimant did not sign any contract of employment with the church, an issue that would have otherwise proven that the management acted against the contract.

“The court cannot declare that there was a breach of the contract of employment because in the first place there is no proof of employment,” said the judge.

According to the judge, the cleric did not receive any salary for his pastoral duties during the 21 years he served at the church.

The 57-year-old pastor moved to court last year seeking for Sh50 million compensation for unlawful termination, Sh5 million damages for loss earning and Sh15 million as terminal benefits.

Sh2 million

He also sought another Sh2 million as damages incurred for harassment as he was being fired, Sh5 million for a loss of good health and hospital bills he had to pay after he was fired, Sh1 million damages for denial of a hearing before the management and Sh7 million compensation for acquiring a plot and putting up a church at Kagio.

He said that on November 23, 2020 he was conducting a service at Kagio in Kirinyaga when he was interrupted by his Bishop Benson Irungu who requested to hold a private discussion outside the church.

The bishop was accompanied by two pastors, two police officers and a journalist.

Bishop Irungu told him that he had been sent by the church’s chief superintendent to take over the church immediately.

“He said that I will not conduct any services at the KAG churches for three months because I had been suspended,” said Rev Gitari in court papers.

But the bishop did not provide any letter from the church management to explain the reasons for his suspension.

Pastor Gitari said he was forced to dismiss his congregants following the disruption.

Two days later, he says he fell sick after the suspension and was hospitalised twice on different occasions.

He also requested the court to order the church to compensate him for searching and acquiring a piece of land to construct the church at Kagio.

The pastor claimed that, after the suspension, he lost his Sh40,000 monthly salary.

He added that according to the KAG constitution, he would have served the church until he attained 70 years.

Tithes

“Upon my death, my wife would have continued receiving 50 per cent of the stipend I was getting as a pastor,” said Mr Gitari in court documents.

But General Superintendent Philip Kitoto, Bishop Irungu and pastors Peter Mwangi and William Wachira, who are listed as the first, second, third and fourth respondents in the suit, denied all claims made by the pastor.

They said church policies required pastors to be supported by their congregants through the offerings and tithes.

“This is not a salary but some sort of allowance given to the clergy and it is only subject to availability,” said the respondents in their application to the court.

They claimed that it was the community that contributed to the church construction and not the pastor.