Nyeri Catholic church feeds 40, 000 families as hunger persist

At least 40, 000 families have benefited from an ongoing food distribution exercise by the Catholic Church in a quest to mitigate the pangs of hunger that have affected millions of Kenyans.

Speaking on Sunday at the Nyeri archdiocese, Archbishop Anthony Muheria said the church had collected about Sh45 million since it launched the Hope 4 You initiative to fundraise in order to help those in need of food.

In his message to the congregants, the archbishop asked people to mind others especially in times of need like now when millions of elderly, vulnerable and children are going hungry due to hunger.

“We have collected as food stuff and funds amounting to Sh45 million and so far we have distributed food worth Sh15 million to areas in Laikipia, Isiolo, Kitui and Nyeri counties. In the county we have helped people especially in the slums,” he said.

He noted that previously counties such as Nyeri produced enough food to feed its population but currently hundreds are struggling to put food on the table due to erratic rainfall for the past three years.

“I urge all of us- even those from different denominations to be generous with what God has given us and share with those that are less privileged,” he said.

Archbishop Muheria lauded private organizations that heeded his call to help the needy by donating food stuff and money towards the drive, asking everyone to chip in with any little contribution they can offer.