Nyeri boda boda riders hold thanksgiving prayers as deaths reduce

operators

Boda boda operators block Nyeri-Nanyuki highway at Chaka protesting insecurity in the area on September 24, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

Dozens of boda boda operators in Mathira, Nyeri County held a thanksgiving prayer meeting at the weekend following a reduction in the deaths of their members through kidnappings and road accidents.

