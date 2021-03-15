Tea farmers to earn Sh5 more as KTDA withdraws mini bonus

Nyeri tea farmer.

A farmer picking tea in Nyeri. Tea farmers in Mt Kenya region will now receive Sh5 more for their produce as KTDA moves to increase their pay.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tea farmers in Mt Kenya region will now receive Sh5 more for their produce as the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) moves to increase their pay.

