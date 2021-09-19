State promises uninterrupted access to social media during campaigns

Spectrum launch Nyeri

From left: Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, CA board chairman Kembi Gitura and ICT CS Joe Mucheru launch the  Spectrum Management and Monitoring System at Wambugu Farm in Nyeri on September 17, 2021. The system will be used to monitor and regulate radio frequencies in the country.

Photo credit: Mercy Mwende | Nation Media Group
By  Reginah Kinogu

The government has pledged uninterrupted access to social and mainstream media during the coming electioneering period ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

