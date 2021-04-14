David Gituma
Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Nyeri

Prime

No easy day as thugs left him paralysed, family ran away

By  Nicholas Komu

You may not have any medical condition, but you may meet with a sorry situation. Terrible things do happen just when you think all is well.

Related

More from Counties

  1. PRIME How Mombasa blazed the trail with traffic ‘happy hour’

  2. Homa Bay hospital CEO sent on leave

  3. PRIME No easy day as thugs left him paralysed, family ran away

  4. PRIME Irony of poor Taita-Taveta miners in land of 'plenty'

  5. Health experts probe 'mystery' illness in Kakamega

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.