New mental tests ordered on man who ‘killed’ his father over food

Prosecutors want a 22-year-old man accused of stabbing his father to death on August 6 to undergo a second mental assessment before pleading to any charges.

Nyeri High Court Judge Florence Muchemi heard on Thursday that the suspect could not plead to charges as the examination report produced in court in August could not be relied upon.

The medical report, written by Dr Yvonne Njeri of Mukurweini hospital, showed that the suspect was not mentally fit for trial.

But on Thursday, prosecutors told Justice Muchemi that the report contained conflicting information

Prosecutors requested a second medical assessment to be made by a different doctor.

Justice Muchemi agreed and ordered that the tests be done at Othaya Level Four Hospital.