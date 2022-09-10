Nation Media Group donates textbooks to Kiria Primary School pupils

Nation Media Group on Friday donated books worth thousands of shillings to Kiria Primary School in Kieni West, Nyeri County.

The public school has dilapidated infrastructures with pupils learning in deplorable conditions. The donation presided over by NMG Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka and Nyeri Regional Editor Lucas Barasa came ahead of today’s Nation Golf Series in Nanyuki.

The learning materials, which included revision books, are part of NMG's Corporate Social Responsibility in line with the company's mission of educating and informing society.

Mr Machoka said NMG has always found pleasure in empowering young learners as its way of giving back to the community.

"Promoting children's education is impacting future leaders. Nation Media Group’s mission is to positively influence the society and there is no better way other than education," Mr Machoka said.

Mr Barasa said the books' donation showed that apart from informing, educating and entertaining, NMG also cares about the society.

He added that it was crucial to promote the reading culture by providing books to learners as they are or will become consumers of NMG newspapers and television audiences.

“Today’s function is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to show that apart from the media's designated function, we also care to positively influence the society,” he said.

He added: "Ours is to empower communities around us through significant and timely interventions where there's a genuine need."

He asked the pupils to focus on their studies and reminded the Kiria community of Nation Media Group’s publications, especially the exams on Taifa Leo that could be useful to the learners as it publishes exams and answers weekly.

Kiria Primary School headteacher Justus Mutero expressed his gratitude to NMG for the support. He said that his school lacks resources but since it has a small population of around 160 pupils if, given the necessary support, they will do well in exams.

“Now that you have brought us books, we are hoping that the learning process will improve and this has also saved the parents the hassle of having to purchase the books,” said Mr Haron Maina, one of the parents.

He also asked if the school could be supported through a feeding programme to enable learners to concentrate in class due to harsh weather conditions.