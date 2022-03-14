Mweiga traders count losses after midnight inferno

Traders in Mweiga, Kieni West, Nyeri County, are counting heavy losses after their businesses were reduced to ashes by a midnight inferno on Sunday.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, sub-county police Commander Ahmed Adam said no deaths or injuries were reported.

"We are yet to confirm the value of the property lost since the owners of the businesses were not there as the fire was burning but we will find out today," he said.

The fire is believed to have started at a timber yard before spreading to about 10 other businesses, including salons, cosmetics shops and bars.

The blaze was so fierce that Nyeri town firefighters had to seek support from their counterparts in Karatina.

"We worked with locals and the county firefighters and contained the fire, but nothing could be salvaged," Mr Adam added.

The fire raged for four hours before it was eventually contained.

By Monday morning, the timber remains were still smouldering, with residents using water in jerricans to try to extinguish the fire and searching through the ashes for whatever they could salvage.