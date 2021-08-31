Mukami Kimathi's daughter, Peris Muthoni, dies

Mukami Kimathi, widow of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, has lost her daughter, the family confirmed.

Peris Muthoni, who was the caregiver of Ms Kimathi, succumbed after a long illness.

The family through Dedan Kimathi Foundation (DKF) announced the death on Sunday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of Peris Muthoni Kimathi. She is the daughter of the widow of our freedom hero Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi, Mukami Kimathi. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the foundation said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday condoled with the family.

In a statement, the Head of State remembered Muthoni as a cheerful person and strong pillar to the Kimathi family.

"It is unfortunate that we've lost Muthoni Kimathi to the cruel hand of death at a time when her family, especially Mama Mukami Kimathi, needed her the most as a close caregiver.