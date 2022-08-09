Mt Kenya residents brave chilly weather to cast their vote

Voting started smoothly in most parts of the Mt Kenya region, though some voters were turned away because they could not be identified biometrically.

Voting started as early as 6am without many hitches.

At some polling stations, elderly citizens had difficulties finding their names before they could queue to cast their ballots, with no electoral officials available to help them.

In Nyeri, chilly weather and a morning drizzle did not stop locals from turning out to vote.

Nation.Africa learnt that several Nyeri residents failed to vote because they could not be identified in the biometric register.

Mr Zachary Mugo, a resident of Othaya constituency, was disappointed after the Kiems kit failed to read his fingerprints.

Mr Mugo, who works as a casual labourer on coffee and tea farms, said IEBC officials told him that his fingerprints had been made unreadable by his work of plucking tea leaves.

He added that he was advised to return home and go back to the polling station later in the day after cleaning and oiling his hands.

Residents verifying their details at Nanyuki Primary School polling station in Laikipia East Constituency on August 9, 2022. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

“But I don’t think I will be able to make it, because I waited in the voting queue from 4am and I still have my work to tend to,” he told the Nation.

Ms Hellen Nyawira, the presiding officer at the polling station, admitted that the fingerprints of some residents could not be read.

Othaya constituency has many coffee and tea farmers and they use their thumbs and index fingers to harvest the crops.

By 7.30am, she said, IEBC officials had turned away two voters who were asked to lubricate their hands and return later.

Ms Nyawira said that if the Kiems fingerprint identification system failed to work, the IEBC would rely on the ID documents of voters.

“But they will be first required to sign a form that shows that they are registered in this polling station and were not identified by the Kiems kit but through their official documents,” she told Nation.Africa.

Mr George Wachiuri assists his mother Ms Elizabeth Nyambura towards a voting stream at Nanyuki Primary School polling station in Laikipia East Constituency on August 9, 2022. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

The IEBC said voting with a national ID card without using the Kiems kit was the last option for voters who could not be identified biometrically.

At Nyaribo Primary School in Nyeri Town constituency, network hitches disrupted voting. The Kiems kits were not reading voters’ fingerprints, delaying voting. Only a handful of voters have cast their ballots. The first person voted at 6.47am

At Nyeri Health Centre, voting was delayed for about 10 minutes as the assistant polling officer helped people queue in alphabetical order.

In Tharaka constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, voting was yet to start at most polling stations and materials were yet to arrive.

The delay was caused by a misunderstanding between polling officials and IEBC officers over payment of allowances.

The presiding officers and their deputies claimed they were being given Sh1,900 as allowance instead of Sh4,000.

The owners of vehicles transporting voting materials also declined to deliver the materials, claiming that they were also being paid less money than expected.

Meru Assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi casts his vote at Kamanoro polling station. He is defending the Athwana Ward seat on Devolution Empowerment Party ticket. Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

At the Mwenjeu polling station in Chuka/Igambang'ombe constituency and Nguruki in Maara constituency ballot boxes for the woman representative seat were missing.

In Chuka/Igambang'ombe and Maara, where voting had kicked off at most polling stations, there were delays as digital kits failed to read fingerprints.

In Kirinyaga County, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential running mate Martha Karua on Tuesday morning declared she was satisfied with how the IEBC was conducting the General Election.

But she lamented that the start of voting was slow.

"The exercise is rather slow but otherwise okay. For instance, I did not find my name in the first booth. I was redirected to another station, where my name was found," she said.

Kirinyaga Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Charles Kibiru joyous after casting his vote. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Speaking after voting at Mugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga, Ms Karua said she felt confident after casting her vote at 6.30am.

"Since I ventured into politics, I normally vote very early," she said.

Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and vote. She observed that by voting overwhelmingly, they would determine the direction the country will take.

“Kenyans should make their voice heard by exercising their democratic right this day. Kindly Kenyans get out and vote," she pleaded.

Ms Karua said that by Tuesday evening Kenyans will have settled on the right kind of leaders.

"There is a real possibility that by the end of this day Kenyans will have decided which way. I have a good feeling about today. I'm

confident," she said.

Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara casting his vote at Thumaita Primary School in the region. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

Ms Karua came to the polling station with her parents and other family members.

Meanwhile, Kirinyaga residents started streaming into polling stations as early as 5am.

They braved chilly weather as they formed long queues to cast their votes.

At Mugumo Primary School, there was high voter turnout and candidates for various seats said they were impressed.

"Despite the harsh weather, voters’ response was good and encouraging," one of the candidates said.

In Meru, voting started at 6 am with voters coming out as early as 3 am.

Voters who spoke to Nation.Africa were hopeful of a smooth exercise.

Meru Assembly Majority Leader Victor Karithi said no incidents had been reported.

In northern Kenya, voting was delayed in parts of Wajir County because ballot papers were delivered late.

In Eldas, residents protested delays in transporting ballot papers on Monday night in the vast constituency.

Residents set fire at the National Government Constituency Development Fund office to protest alleged rigging claims. The office was however not razed.

Eldas had been cited as a violence hotspot.

The Eldas and Wajir MP seats are the most contested in northern Kenya.