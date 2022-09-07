Mt Kenya Azimio leaders congratulate Ruto for his victory

Though Azimio leaders like President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have not congratulated President-elect William Ruto, some of the coalition’s bigwigs from the Mt Kenya region who lost elective seats have sent their praises.

Since the Supreme Court upheld Dr Ruto’s win on Monday, some Azimio leaders from the region have posted their congratulatory messages on their social media pages.

Outgoing MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) and Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town) are among the leaders who were trounced as they strived to defend their seats under Jubilee.

“Congratulations HE Dr William Samoei Ruto on your election as the PRESIDENT and C in C of the Republic of Kenya. You are now the President of all of us, those who voted for you and those who didn’t, God bless our country Kenya,” Mr Kanini posted on Twitter.

For his part, Mr Wambugu called upon President Kenyatta to congratulate the President-elect.

“I know the 6.9 million of us who did not vote for Ruto are upset, big time. But in respect of the 7.1 million who IEBC say voted for Ruto and to help Kenya move forward as one united indivisible nation state, Uhuru really should have congratulated Ruto this evening,” he posted on Twitter on Monday.

“Congratulations President-elect Dr William Samoei Ruto. Go forth and serve. We have no time to waste,” read his other post.

Ardent supporters

The two were ardent supporters of Mr Odinga’s presidential bid and critics of the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Dr Ruto.

Usawa Kwa Wote party leader Mwangi Wa Iria, who joined Azimio in July and pledged to support Mr Odinga’s candidacy, also congratulated Dr Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

“On behalf of the Usawa Kwa Wote Party, I would like to congratulate President-Elect, His Excellency Dr. William Ruto on his election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya,” read a post in his Twitter page.

During a political rally held in July this year at the Mumbi grounds in Murang’a town, Mr Wa Iria accused Kenya Kwanza of orchestrating his ouster from the presidential race.

The governor claimed that the team held several meetings where plans were made to elbow him out.

“They think that Mt Kenya region is their stronghold. That is why they colluded and pushed for my ouster from the presidential race so as to safeguard their votes,” Wa Iria said at a rally led by Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

“I am sure of what I am saying. These are people who want to misuse the people of Central Kenya, claiming to have the gate pass of this region.”

Mr Kabando Wa Kabando – who was trounced in the Nyeri senator contest by Narc Kenya – urged President Kenyatta to congratulate Dr Ruto.

Keep off

“Rais Uhuru, Sir: Raila congratulated you upon the 2013 Supreme Court ruling. Raila joined you in 2018. Undeniably, UhuRuto made you President 2013,” he posted on his Twitter page.

“You rejected our advice to keep off 2022. Common decency, gratitude, courtesy, STATESMANSHIP demand that you now congratulate President William Samoei Ruto. Do it.”

Former Murang’a gubernatorial candidate Jamleck Kamau also took to Twitter to laud the President-elect for his victory.

“Congratulations to President-elect William Ruto. As we move on, let me wish you the very best as you unite this great country and take it to the next level. All the best for our next president,” posted Mr Kamau on Twitter. He ran under Jubilee.

On Wednesday last week, Mr Odinga and Ms Karua held their first meeting with leaders from the Mt Kenya region who lost in the August 9 General Election.

Former National Assembly majority leader Amos Kimunya, Jubilee secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni and Jubilee director of elections Kanini Kega led several leaders who lost in the polls to meet the former prime minister.

“Martha and I had a very positive engagement with Azimio leaders from the Central Kenya region. As Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, we are committed to a one united Kenya policy,” Mr Odinga posted on his Facebook page.