MP wants leaders 'scrutinised'

Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi has urged Mt Kenya residents to scrutinize leaders vying for various elective seats in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Mugambi cautioned the electorates against making wrong decisions by electing incompetent leaders whose agenda is not anchored on development.

The first time MP, who is seeking re-election through President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, said the majority of leaders from the region have failed to protect the interests of their people.

While seemingly referring to Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Mr Mugambi said that ‘people from the region are not interested in rice and meat’.

'Real issues affecting Mt Kenya are not about rice and meat but on how the national cake is being shared. I want to urge residents of this region to open up their eyes and differentiate the leopards that are in goat’s skin,” Mr Mugambi said.

“We need to elect leaders that will properly address real issues affecting this region,” he added.

The lawmaker spoke at Mahiga ward yesterday where he disbursed Sh12 million bursary to students through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Mr Mugambi said his office had received over 8,500 applicants but they were able to cater for Sh7,000 of them.

Each secondary school day scholar received Sh3,000. Secondary boarding scholars and tertiary students received Sh8,000 each.

“The current revenue sharing formula is so biased against Mt Kenya region. Regions with vast land mass are getting more money than those which are highly populated and paying huge taxes. That is why we have been challenging that formula by supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). BBI was meant to rectify this kind of biasness,” he said.

Ms Mary Wangechi lauded the MP’s office for reaching out to vulnerable families in the constituency.

“I thank the MP because, through NG-CDF, I have been able to educate my child throughout secondary school to the university. Many students in this ward have benefited from this programme,” Ms Wangechi said.