Man who ‘killed’ his father over food held as judges are ‘on leave’

Police in Nyeri are holding a man who allegedly killed his 55-year-old father in a fight over food last month.

Mr Kennedy Waruiru, 22, is suspected of stabbing his father Cyrus Kigera more than thrice in the chest with a kitchen knife in Mwitu village, Mukurweini, on August 6.

When he was presented in court last week, High Court Deputy Registrar Edina Angima deferred his plea-taking.

Ms Angima explained that Mr Waruiru could not plead to any charges because judges at the Nyeri High Court were on leave.

“In the meantime, the suspect is to be placed at King’ong’o G.K prison until September 6 when the court will give further orders on the matter,” she said.

If the judges will not have resumed duty work by next week, the court is required to transfer the plea-taking to a duty High Court in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking to the Nation, Mukurweini sub-county Police Commander Julius Achuka said Mr Waruiru allegedly killed his father at night when the suspect's mother was away.

He said the woman had left the two together after preparing food for them.

No tests have been conducted on the suspect’s mental health, he added.