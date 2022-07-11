Man who ‘killed’ his brother after a drinking binge arrested

Police in Mathira, Nyeri County, have arrested a man suspected of killing his brother after a drinking spree.

Mathira East sub-county Police Commander Benjamin Rotich said the two were drinking together when Geoffrey Maina, 50, was stabbed to death after a disagreement.

Witnesses told the police that Mr Maina’s younger brother stabbed him with a knife as family members tried to separate them, killing him instantly.

Mr Rotich said police had not established the motive of the killing and that investigations were underway.

The incident happened in Magutu ward.

“We have taken in the suspect for questioning. He is cooperating but we are yet to establish the motive of the murder,” he said.

“We suspect it could have something to do with family property but we are yet to finalise our investigations. Once we are through, we shall arraign him for murder.”

Local cleric James Ndei Muthiukure told the Nation that villagers heard screams for help and rushed to the scene, only to find Mr Maina lying in a pool of blood.