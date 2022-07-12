Man who ‘killed’ brother had a protracted row with him

A man accused of killing his brother in Kagochi, Nyeri County, on Sunday during a drinking binge is said to have had protracted sibling rivalry with him.

Relatives told Nation.Africa on Monday that the brothers hated each other with a passion.

To the family in Mathira East sub-county, it was a matter of when, not if, the conflict would escalate to a life-or-death issue.

The assailant is in police custody. He was arrested soon after the killing at the family’s home in Magutu ward.

Ms Rachael Gathoni, the brothers’ younger sister, said the two had been “sworn enemies” since they were young for reasons not known to the family.

Frequent fights

The duo, she said, had been engaged in frequent fights, including a nasty one about a year ago when the deceased man attacked his younger brother, leaving him for dead.

“My brothers quarrelled frequently, especially when they were both drunk,” she said.

“I recall an incident last year when one attacked the other, hitting him with a wood plunk, and later bragged to other members of the family that he had finished him, but thank God he survived.

Nobody knows what caused the mutual hatred that led to the killing.”

Ms Gathoni said the family had lost hope of reconciling the pair, who were casual labourers, because attempts by their aging mother to bring them together had failed.

“When I received a call about the incident, I knew the worst had happened. As a family, we knew it was just a matter of time before either of them killed the other. It was a matter of when, not if. They seemed to hold a grudge against each other but nobody knew why because no one had ever explained the conflict to us,” she said.

Sub-county Police Commander Benjamin Rotich said the two were together drinking when the suspect stabbed his older sibling, Geoffrey Maina, 50, to death after a disagreement over an unknown issue.

Witnesses told the police the younger man stabbed Mr Maina with a knife as their mother tried to plead with them to stop fighting.

Tried to intervene

As their mother tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his brother, killing him instantly.

Mr Rotich said police had not established the motive of the killing.

“We have taken in the suspect for questioning. He is cooperating but we are yet to establish the motive of the murder. We suspect it could have something to do with family property but we are yet to finalise our investigations. Once we are through, we shall arraign him for murder,” he said.

A local cleric, James Ndei Muthiukure, told Nation.Africa that villagers heard screams for help, rushed to the scene and found Mr Maina lying in a pool of blood.