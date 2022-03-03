Love is not a crime as ex-inmates say ‘I do’ on prison grounds

mugo

By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Virginia Kalondu has been to three different juvenile prisons for two different crimes but on Tuesday she said “I do” in the confines of the Kingongo maximum security prison in Nyeri County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.