King'ong'o Prison inmate jailed for 7 years for murder of roommate

King’ong’o GK Prison

 Prison wardens outside King’ong’o GK Prison in Nyeri moments after an inmate allegedly killed his counterpart on August 17, 2015.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

An inmate at the Nyeri’s King’ong’o Prison accused of strangling his cell mate to death has been sentenced to seven years in jail.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.