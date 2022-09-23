Kikuyu elders vow to help unite the country after divisive polls

Kikuyu elders have pledged to unite the country and desist from being divided into different political factions.

The elders from Central Kenya agreed to support President William Ruto's government in rolling out development.

In last month’s elections, the elders were split between the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga and the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Dr Ruto.

On Friday, the council's national patron, retired Captain Kung’u Muigai, convened a prayer event at the Kikuyu prayer shrine at Naromoru in the Mt Kenya forest.

Speaking to the Nation at the event, Mr Muigai said members of the council had resolved to unite and champion peace.

"We are united as Kikuyu elders and have vowed not to be divided along political formations. Political campaigns are over and we all emerged winners as a people," Mr Muigai said.

More than 3000 members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders hold prayer meetings at Mt Kenya forest in Nyeri county on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

"As elders, we will be at the forefront in advocating for peace and unity so that we can build a strong Kenya. We are geared towards uniting all Kenyans."

The elders held prayers to thank God for the peace witnessed in the country before, during and after the August elections.

"As elders from this region, we have held thanksgiving prayers for the peace God had bestowed in our country after a hotly contested election. We cannot take for granted the peace we are enjoying as a country," Mr Muigai said.

Mr Muigai said they also prayed to end the drought ravaging some parts of Kenya.

"There are parts of this country that are witnessing severe drought and we are asking God to provide rainfall so that they can get adequate food," he said.



Kikuyu Council of Elders hold prayer meetings at Mt Kenya forest in Nyeri county on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

"We are praying for our school-going children as they resume studies next week so that they can excel."

They also held a special prayer for President William Ruto's government so as to propel the country towards prosperity.

"For those who won the election, time to celebrate is over. And to those who lost, it is time they moved on and focused on developing the country. We are praying for the country and good things will come after those prayers," he said.

In the run-up to the General Election, Mr Muigai – a cousin of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta – met with 1,500 Kikuyu elders from Mt Kenya at the Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri.

The elders came from Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a and Laikipia counties.

Kikuyu Council of Elders hold prayer meetings at Mt Kenya forest in Nyeri county on September 23, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

During the meeting, Mr Muigai announced that he had the right to support his preferred political formation just like his cousin, Mr Kenyatta.

But Mr Muigai noted that the family was solidly united despite the different political stands he and Mr Kenyatta had taken.

“We are very much united as the Kenyatta family. We recently gathered at home for a traditional marriage. But the moment we leave the gate and come out, we become Kenyans,” Mr Muigai said.